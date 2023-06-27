June 28, 2023

Bon Appetit names the best bagels outside of New York City; Bay Area gets 3 on the list

Cheryl Riley June 27, 2023 2 min read

Photo by Nico Madrigal-Jankowski
Nico Madrigal JankowskiAnd spigots

Poppy Bagels, at 5004 Telegraph Ave. in Auckland, and named as the best bakery shop in the country by Bon Appetit.

Courtesy of Poppy Bagels

Bon Appetit magazine, based in New York City, released a new list on Tuesday: “The best pastries in the US (yes, outside of New York).Surprisingly, or perhaps not, given the pandemic bagel boom in the Bay Area, three local bagel stores made the list. And here at SFGATE, we’re definitely trying to stand up for Bay Area donuts — New York sovereignty be damned.

First it was San Francisco’s Midnite Bagel—the brainchild of a former Tartine bagel baker. Midnite’s donuts are like a good piece of sourdough bread in the shape of a bagel. When owner Nick Beecher opened his brick-and-mortar shop, SFGATE described his donuts as “dense but with a strong sour flavor, like what our town is famous for. It was like working out to chewing on a boiled beauty. … But like any good workout, the post-workout high is well worth it.” Submitted effort “. Unfortunately, Beitcher recently closed down their Inner Sunset bagels and now sells them exclusively at select farmers’ markets and delegates in the heart of Dogpatch, according to infatuation.

Next on Bon Appetit’s list was Chicken bagels with dogs, which operates as a pop-up of Avedano’s Meats, a butcher shop in Bernal Heights. Owner Alex Rogers grew up eating donuts in New York City, according to Bon Appétit. Rogers uses “natural sourdough fermentation,” hand-rolling just a few hundred bagels per pop-up, for what appears to be a wonderful blend of San Francisco flavor and old-fashioned New York craftsmanship. It’s definitely next on our list to try.

The last bagel shop in the Bay Area to make Bon Appetit’s list was Poppy Bagels. At the soft opening in February, owner Raisa Kashuk told SFGATE that her approach to baking “came out of her desire to recreate the bread she had as a child,” and so far, that philosophy seems to be working. Kashuk cakes are hand rolled, seed dense and made using local ingredients. While she keeps her bread options simple—poppy seed, sesame, everything, and onion, to name a few—she gets a little more creative when it comes to her bread toppings. One offering includes black truffle and chive scrambles and another features creamy jalapeno-serrano cheese and drizzled with honey. Located in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, to Kashuk, the shop is as much about creating community as it is selling hella good cakes.

While Berkeley’s Boichik Bagels have gotten a lot of love National Publications In recent years, Bon Appetit has left it off the list.



Nico Madrigal-Jankovski is food correspondent for SFGATE. Born and raised in San Franciscan. Email him tips at [email protected]

