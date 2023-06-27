Courtesy of Poppy Bagels

Bon Appetit magazine, based in New York City, released a new list on Tuesday: “The best pastries in the US (yes, outside of New York).Surprisingly, or perhaps not, given the pandemic bagel boom in the Bay Area, three local bagel stores made the list. And here at SFGATE, we’re definitely trying to stand up for Bay Area donuts — New York sovereignty be damned.

First it was San Francisco’s Midnite Bagel—the brainchild of a former Tartine bagel baker. Midnite’s donuts are like a good piece of sourdough bread in the shape of a bagel. When owner Nick Beecher opened his brick-and-mortar shop, SFGATE described his donuts as “dense but with a strong sour flavor, like what our town is famous for. It was like working out to chewing on a boiled beauty. … But like any good workout, the post-workout high is well worth it.” Submitted effort “. Unfortunately, Beitcher recently closed down their Inner Sunset bagels and now sells them exclusively at select farmers’ markets and delegates in the heart of Dogpatch, according to infatuation.