Verizon says a ‘fiber issue’ has left voice calls out on the West Coast

Verizon said it has resolved a Wednesday afternoon outage that affected voice calls and that anyone who still has issues should restart their devices. The outage reporting website Downdetector listed mobile phone users in cities in the western part of the country as those most affected by the outage. These top outage reports included Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Reno, Seattle, Tucson and Spokane. “A fiber issue at the heart of the network has caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today,” Verizon spokeswoman Liz Malley told KCRA 3 in a statement at 4:30 p.m. “The majority of affected customers should see service as normal.” If any customer is still having long standing issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Verizon’s Twitter support page previously responded individually to users affected by the outage and it wasn’t immediately clear how many customers were experiencing problems at all. Downdetector was showing outage reports for AT&T, T-Mobile and Xfinity as well on Wednesday afternoon. But T-Mobile and AT&T said the issue wasn’t at its end.A T-Mobile representative told KCRA 3. “We’ve looked into this and have confirmed that calls are on our network. However, our customers may not be able to reach someone with Verizon service at this time.” The wireless network “is operating normally in the area.” KCRA 3 has also reached Xfinity.

