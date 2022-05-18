Boston Red Sox player Nathan Evaldi is the third bowler ever to allow five pitchers in one round.

May 18, 2022

Joy Love May 18, 2022 2 min read

Boston Red Sox start Nathan Ivaldi He became the third bowler in major league history to allow five home runs in one round on Tuesday night.

In his start at Fenway Park against the Houston Astros, Evaldi only lasted a round and a half, allowing eight hits and six runs while achieving nothing. In the second half, after working three downs, and three down first, Eovaldi let the homeowners Yuli GourielAnd Michael BrantleyAnd Jeremy PenaAnd Kyle Tucker And Jordan Alvarez Houston led 9-1 to boos from the Boston fans.

Savior Tyler Danesh He was called by manager Alex Cora to end the inning. It was the Astros’ first five-man game in team history, according to ESPN stats and information research, and it was the first time Boston had allowed five players in the same frame. The Dane was one of seven bowlers used by the Red Sox in the 13-4 loss.

Eovaldi, the opening day starter in Boston this season, had a solid campaign last year as the Red Sox advanced to the MLS Championship Series. The veteran allowed 15 in 32 start last season, but so far this season, he has allowed 14, the most in the majors.

Eovaldi is among a number of Red Sox veterans who are struggling early on. Boston, who went up to beat the Astros 6-3 on Monday in the series’ opening game, is now 14-22, half a game out of last place in the American Eastern League.

The other two bowlers to match Evaldi are Chase Anderson in 2020 and Michael Blazek in 2017.

