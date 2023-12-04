What will the NFL or the Eagles do about Dom DeSandro?

For the first time in recent (or longer) memory, a non-playing, non-coaching person got in on the action on Sunday, putting his hands on a player in an attempt to break up a brawl.

Eagles security chief Dom DeSandro was fired for his behavior. The next question is whether and to what extent the league will punish DeSandro and/or the Eagles.

According to a source familiar with the relevant proceedings, Gameday Operations has jurisdiction over lateral employees. Chris Palmer will be the hearing officer for any discipline imposed on the team.

It’s hard to think of a previous situation where a non-player became directly involved in the action. In 2010, former Jets strength coach Sal Alosi Create a marginal battalion While gambling. Alosi obstructed Dolphins’ gunner Nolan Carroll.

Alusi has been suspended By the team for the rest of the season and the playoffs. He was also fined $25,000.

The Eagles could choose to take action against DiSandro; This would make the punishment less impactful on the fan base than if it were coming from 345 Park Avenue.

No matter what happens or how it happens, there has to be a bright line that non-players never cross. Officials maintain order among players, not members of staff on either team. All teams need to know that this is unacceptable — especially since there is a strategic incentive to trade a non-player who has no impact on the game for a player if, as happened in Philadelphia, both DiSandro and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw are ejected.