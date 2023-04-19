Britain warns China against intimidating foreign nationals in Britain | News

A warning was issued after media reports of a Chinese businessman linked to a “secret police station” in London.

Britain says any intimidation of foreigners by China or other countries on its soil is unacceptable because it responded to a media report on a Chinese secret police station.

Britain said earlier that reports of undisclosed police stations in the country were “extremely disturbing” and that the police were looking into this issue.

This week, US federal agents arrested two New Yorkers for allegedly operating a Chinese “secret police outpost” in Manhattan’s Chinatown district. China said it firmly opposes what it called “American slander and slander”.

On Wednesday, Britain’s police minister, Chris Philp, said the government was aware of about 100 such stations around the world.

“This government takes interference with foreign nationals here, and cross-border intimidation, very seriously,” he said. “It is completely unacceptable, and we will do whatever is necessary to prevent it from happening.”

Local volunteers

China’s embassy in Britain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Chinese government has previously said that there are centers outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police officers, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew documents and provide other services.

The Times reported on Tuesday that a Chinese businessman linked to what it said was a secret police station in London had organized a fundraising dinner for the ruling Conservative Party.

The local Conservative Party association said it had informed the security services last year and the man was no longer a member of its association.

Philp declined to comment on the case, which he said was under police investigation.

On the issue of potential political influence, he said, “All political parties must be alert to the danger that representatives of hostile nations will attempt to infiltrate or influence our activities.”