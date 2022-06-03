June 3, 2022

Capcom's Next Street Fighter will not be exclusive to PlayStation Console

Len Houle June 3, 2022

Nintendo consoles and Street Fighter games have a long history, but last time we got a version Appropriate It was the main game Street Fighter IV 3D Edition for 3DS. It wasn’t just a difficult situation for Nintendo fans. Xbox players missed it Street Fighter 5 The last generation because Capcom made a deal with Sony – making it a PlayStation exclusive.

Fortunately, things are looking out for console players who don’t own a PlayStation. After concerns that this trend will continue with next-generation systems, Capcom today confirmed the new game – Street Fighter 6 Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S in 2023. It will also get a PC version.

Judging by the reveal announcement, Street Fighter 6 appears to be mixing things up a bit with an “immersive single-player story experience” and a Battle Hub where you seem to run around exploring between battles. Ryu, Chun-Li, and many other characters will also return, along with some new characters as well.

While you probably shouldn’t expect any announcements about the SF6 for the Switch, if Nintendo releases a better console in the future, Capcom might be considering a port now that this new game has also been confirmed for the Xbox. In the meantime, Nintendo players can return to Capcom fighting groupwhich arrives later this month and also includes some classic Street Fighter games.

Apart from this information, Capcom has also updated the SF6 logo after it was Accused of being Adobe Stock Graphic. You can see it near the end of the trailer above. Would you like to watch this game someday on the Nintendo system? Leave a comment below.

