May 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, longtime Vatican power broker, dies

Cardinal Angelo Sodano, longtime Vatican power broker, dies

Frank Tomlinson May 28, 2022 1 min read



CNN

Cardinal Angelo Sodano died Friday at the age of 94 in Rome, Vatican News reported.

The news agency said the cardinal was taken to hospital with pneumonia earlier in the month, after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was in poor health for some time.

And in a telegram sent to the cardinal’s sister Saturday, Pope Francis expressed his condolences.

“I remember his tireless work alongside many of my predecessors, who entrusted him with important responsibilities in Vatican diplomacy, even the delicate office of the Secretary of State,” Francis said.

Sodano has been a long-time presence for the Vatican, serving two popes as Secretary of State and Dean of the College of Cardinals. He remained influential even in retirement.

But he faced heavy criticism during the Church’s sexual assault crisis. In 2005, during a meeting with then-US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, he reportedly asked her to intervene in a sexual assault lawsuit in Kentucky, which cited the Vatican as a defendant. But she refused, the National Catholic Reporter He said at that time.

He was repeatedly pressured during the ensuing years to downplay the importance of sexual assault or prevent investigations into the scandal.

See also  Queen Elizabeth tests positive for coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Shanghai lockdown: Residents demand release, some get it

May 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Ukraine fears that the horrors of Mariupol will be repeated elsewhere in Donbass

May 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Prosecution: ‘overwhelming’ evidence of indictment for Clinton campaign lawyer

May 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Kim Kardashian shares some behind-the-scenes snapshots of Kourtney’s wedding

May 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The last selfie of the Mars landing rover on the Red Planet shows why its mission ended

May 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Pressure mounts on Daniel Ricciardo as McLaren extends Bateaux-Award deal

May 28, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

iPad Air with M1 processor and 256GB expanded storage is $70

May 28, 2022 Len Houle