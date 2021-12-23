Catalonia introduces curfew order, increasing restrictions in Europe

The new wave of Govit-19, reinforced by the advent of the Omigron variant, Year-round celebrations around the world are threatening, Most of Catalonia in Spain will resume night curfew orders. Restrictions are increasing in other parts of Europe as well.
-
A curfew has been imposed in Spain and Catalonia
The Spanish judiciary on Thursday authorized the establishment of a night curfew in much of Catalonia (northeastern) to reduce the outbreak of Covit-19 cases. The High Court of Catalonia (TSJC) has announced that it will allow it “Requested Actions” Includes closing of discos and restricting private meetings to a maximum of ten persons by the Catalan administrator.
The move, which undermines fundamental freedoms, would require the autonomous government to seek judicial recognition that the curfew could be imposed from 1am to 6am in all cities with a population of more than 10,000, exceeding 250 cases per 100,000. Residents in seven days, i.e. all of these major cities at present.
These restrictions apply for fifteen days from Thursday night to Friday in one of Spain’s most populous regions and most tourists in Europe. Of the seventeen autonomous regions, Catalonia is begging for the most restrictive measures and controls to deal with the eruption in the Govit-19 cases caused by the origin of the Omigran variant.
In Spain, 784 cases per 100,000 people were reported in the fourteen days of Wednesday evening, four times more than 1.There is December. This new wave is lower than the previous one, however, 15.7% of intensive care units are occupied by patients with Govt-19 disease, up from 30% in mid-January, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.
-
In Greece, wearing a mask is mandatory both inside and outside
Greece, for its part, announced that it was mandatory to wear a mask during year-end celebrations, both inside and outside. “Holidays are very busy, with a lot of people outside.”Health Minister Thanos Flavris told reporters. He noted that wearing a mask is mandatory “Friday from 5 p.m.”, And at least until January 2nd.
All public Christmas and New Year celebrations have been canceled and travelers entering the country must be screened on the second and fourth day of arrival, the minister added. He also pointed out that additional restrictions on entertainment, sports and telecommunications would be announced in the coming days after January 3rd.
Govt-19 has killed more than 20,000 people in Greece and more than 600 victims are currently in intensive care. The government has not heeded calls from health professionals to take extra precautions and impose operational restrictions, even among those who have been vaccinated.
-
Scotland closes its nightclubs
Following the European movement, the Scottish government on Thursday ordered the closure of its nightclubs on Monday. The move, which applies to about 150 nightclubs – although open to desk service – will be reviewed in three weeks, the government said in a statement. The latter had already announced restrictions on meetings from next week and canceled New Year celebrations.
The United Kingdom, which is facing a spectacular resurgence of Covit-19 cases – more than 147,000 have already died – surpassed the 100,000 cases identified on Wednesday twenty-four times for the first time since the outbreak. The number of hospital admissions, especially in London, is on the rise.
Every nation in the country is responsible for health matters. So far, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have announced stricter restrictions. As for the UK, Boris Johnson’s government released on Wednesday, relying specifically on two studies showing that the risk of hospitalization due to the Omigron variant was lower than the Delta variant.
-
The booster dose of the vaccine shows encouraging results against Omigran, says Astrogeneka
Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Thursday that it would increase the third dose of its Govit-19 vaccine. “Especially” Status of antibodies against the Omigron variant. “Omigron neutralizes antibody levels after the third dose [son vaccin] Vaxzevria delta variability was as widespread as that achieved after two doses., Anglo-Swedish giant details in a press release.
“Levels found after the third dose were higher than antibodies found in previously infected and naturally healed individuals.” Other variants of Covit-19 refer to astrogenogen. A third dose study was conducted “Freely” According to researchers at Oxford University, AstraZeneca designed its vaccine.
Vaxzevria was not selected for booster doses in the UK, although it is the main vaccine used in the country, along with Pfizer-BioNTech, for the first two doses. Pfizer, in conjunction with Moderna, recently announced that they are significantly enhancing their vaccine’s booster protection against the virus. However, there is no data to know how long this protection will last.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
The bodies of two new survivors were found after the landslide
Govt-19: Nigeria forced to destroy more than one million expired vaccines
“No country can get rid of the plague with booster doses,” he told the WHO.