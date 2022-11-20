CBS News is suspending Twitter’s posting “in light of uncertainty” about the Musk-owned social platform

CBS News ceases operations on Twitter On Elon Musk’s Turbulent, Destructive Moves After His Takeover Of The Company.

“In light of the uncertainty surrounding Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing activity on the social networking site while continuing to monitor the platform,” CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti said in a statement. Report on the company’s recent mayhem on CBS Evening News. Friday.

A statement with nearly identical wording was shared Friday by the Twitter account of KPIX, the CBS-owned station in San Francisco.

Currently, the most recent post on CBSNews is the retweet From a clip shared at 3:38 p.m. ET about Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing special counsel to oversee investigations into Donald Trump. On @CBSEveningNews, the most last tweet is a story about a dog who “turns himself in to police after losing his way while walking,” and was published at 5 p.m. ET; @employee Last posted at 3:30pm ETlinking to an article about users speculating about “whether Twitter will live or die”.

CBS News’ decision to back away from Twitter comes just over three weeks into Musk’s ownership of the company — in which time Twitter’s employee base has shrunk to about 33% of its previous size. at least Reportedly 1,200 Twitter employees have quit Thursday, They refused to agree to Musk’s request that they work “long hours at high intensity”. That raised concerns about Twitter’s ability to keep the service running reliably and securely with an estimated staff now of around 2,500 (down from 7,500 before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition).

Another question looms: Is it? Musk will allow Trump to return to Twitter. The former president was fired in early 2021 on Twitter over his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol intended to sabotage the 2020 US presidential election.

on Friday, Musk launched a poll His more than 116 million followers are asking if Twitter should bring Trump back. After nearly 6 million votes, 55.4% supported lifting the ban on Trump.

Musk said too Twitter was bringing back the account of comedian Kathy Griffin (having been suspended for impersonating Musk) as well as those of right-wing personality Jordan Peterson and satirist Babylon Bee (both of whom were banned by Twitter for violating its “hateful conduct” policy on anti-sex posts).

After Twitter’s mass resignations, Musk – the world’s richest individual – called an emergency meeting of engineers on Friday, asking that “Anyone who actually writes software” Report to corporate headquarters in San Francisco. The mega-billionaire also asked engineers to send him “what your code commands have achieved in the last six or so months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most prominent lines of code.”