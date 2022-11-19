FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has donated thousands to the House committee members who will investigate him

members House Financial Services Committee They got hundreds of thousands of dollars from Sam Bankman-Fried and others at his now bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX.
Nine members of the House Financial Services Committee received FTX money totaling just over $300,000, according to a review of Federal Election Commission records by Washington Free Lighthouse.
FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED HIT WITH CLASS-ACTION LAWUIT ALSO CALLED BRADY, BUNDCHEN, SHAQ, CURRY
Bankman-Fried was a major shareholder to the Democratic candidates during the midterm election cycle, channeling most of his donations through a political action committee called the Protect Our Future PAC.
Rep. Choy Garcia, D- From Illinois, he is the only committee member to publicly pledge to return a $2,900 contribution from FTX leaders. The legislator was also the recipient of a nearly $200,000 advertising campaign funded by the Protect Our Future PAC.
Bankman-Fried transferred an estimated $262,200 to Republicans throughout the 2021-2022 election cycle, according to FEC records. His contributions to Republicans pale in comparison Almost 40 million dollars contributed to it Democratic campaigns but still a significant amount, compared to most Americans.
HERE’S THE DEMS THAT BENEFIT THE LEFT-WING PAC THAT FTX FUNNELED MAKED $27 MILLION WITH
When asked if Democrats who received campaign money from FTX should return it, committee chair Rep. Maxine Waters said, “Well, I don’t want to get into that. Actually, both sides, Democrats and Republicans, are donations. So thank you.”
Overall, in 2021 and 2022, Bankman-Fried She donated nearly $38 million to various candidates and political action committees, mainly giving his money to Democratic candidates and left-wing groups, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.
However, the majority of his political donations have gone to the Protect Our Future PAC, a group founded in January dedicated to promoting candidates committed to preventing future pandemics.
On Wednesday, it was Bankman Fried Hit a class action lawsuit It was filed by investors alleging that he and other high-profile celebrities — such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Stephen Curry — violated Florida law and caused consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages.
Fox News’ Kristin Altos and Tomas Catenacci contributed to this report.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Elon Musk has started a Twitter poll on whether to bring Trump back
Swinging on Elon Musk’s Twitter after leaving another 1,200
The Dow jumped 150 points on Friday as investors shed fears of rising interest rates