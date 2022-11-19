FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has donated thousands to the House committee members who will investigate him

members House Financial Services Committee They got hundreds of thousands of dollars from Sam Bankman-Fried and others at his now bankrupt cryptocurrency company FTX.

Nine members of the House Financial Services Committee received FTX money totaling just over $300,000, according to a review of Federal Election Commission records by Washington Free Lighthouse.

FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED HIT WITH CLASS-ACTION LAWUIT ALSO CALLED BRADY, BUNDCHEN, SHAQ, CURRY

Bankman-Fried was a major shareholder to the Democratic candidates during the midterm election cycle, channeling most of his donations through a political action committee called the Protect Our Future PAC.

Rep. Choy Garcia, D- From Illinois, he is the only committee member to publicly pledge to return a $2,900 contribution from FTX leaders. The legislator was also the recipient of a nearly $200,000 advertising campaign funded by the Protect Our Future PAC.

Bankman-Fried transferred an estimated $262,200 to Republicans throughout the 2021-2022 election cycle, according to FEC records. His contributions to Republicans pale in comparison Almost 40 million dollars contributed to it Democratic campaigns but still a significant amount, compared to most Americans.

HERE’S THE DEMS THAT BENEFIT THE LEFT-WING PAC THAT FTX FUNNELED MAKED $27 MILLION WITH

When asked if Democrats who received campaign money from FTX should return it, committee chair Rep. Maxine Waters said, “Well, I don’t want to get into that. Actually, both sides, Democrats and Republicans, are donations. So thank you.”

Overall, in 2021 and 2022, Bankman-Fried She donated nearly $38 million to various candidates and political action committees, mainly giving his money to Democratic candidates and left-wing groups, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings.

Read more from FOX BUSINESS

However, the majority of his political donations have gone to the Protect Our Future PAC, a group founded in January dedicated to promoting candidates committed to preventing future pandemics.

On Wednesday, it was Bankman Fried Hit a class action lawsuit It was filed by investors alleging that he and other high-profile celebrities — such as legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Stephen Curry — violated Florida law and caused consumers to suffer more than $11 billion in damages.

Fox News’ Kristin Altos and Tomas Catenacci contributed to this report.