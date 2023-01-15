Chargers vs.

January 15, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars battle it out from TIAA Bank Stadium, as Day 1 of Super Wild Card Weekend ends. It’s been all the Chargers so far, as Brandon Staley’s team secured a 27-7 halftime lead.

Trevor Lawrence had about the first half as one might. On his first 16 pass attempts, the Jaguars quarterback completed four to his teammates, and four to the Chargers. The former No. 1 overall pick was intercepted four times in the first half—three times being scored by Asante Samuel Jr. Lawrence became Fifth quarterback to play with three interceptions in a quarterfinal game since 1991but he was the first to do so in the first quarter.

Lawrence drove seven plays, with a 47-yard drive that was capped by an Evan Engram touchdown right before the halftime break, but there’s a lot of work to be done in the second half.

Can the Jaguars make a comeback, or will the Chargers continue to dominate Jacksonville? Follow along in the live blog below, where we break down this match as it happens.

How do you watch

Date: Saturday 14 January | time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville)
television: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Continued: CBS Sports app
Prospect: Chargers -2.5, O/U 47.5 (Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)

See also  Chelsea vs Club America news | News | official site

