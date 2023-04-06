Chelsea have confirmed the return of Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as interim manager on an interim basis until the end of the season.

the athlete It previously reported that Lampard, who was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Chelsea drew 0-0 with Liverpool, said the club had reached an agreement in principle for the 44-year-old to return to the club alongside Ashley Cole, Joe Edwards, and Chris Jones who are set to be part of his back room staff.

That agreement was confirmed on Thursday afternoon as Lampard prepares to confront the media ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip against Wolves.

Co-owners Todd Bohle and Baghdad Eghbali said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge.

“Frank is a Premier League fixture and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and comprehensive process to secure a permanent manager, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance to succeed and Frank has all the characteristics and qualities we need to push us to the finish line.

“We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to the Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We will give Frank our full support as we aim to get the best possible result from all our remaining matches.”

This will be Lampard’s third stint with the club after spending 13 years as a player between 2001 and 2014, and two and a half years as a coach from 2019 to 2021.

The midfielder, who is Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer, has scored 211 goals and provided 145 assists in 648 appearances for the club.

He won 12 trophies at the club including three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Europa League and the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea, who are 11th in the English Premier League, will travel to Molineux on Saturday and then play the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, the defending champions, next Wednesday.

