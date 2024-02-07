February 7, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

China appoints “broker butcher” Wu Qing as new head of the Securities Regulatory Commission

China appoints “broker butcher” Wu Qing as new head of the Securities Regulatory Commission

Cheryl Riley February 7, 2024 2 min read

BEIJING, CHINA – NOVEMBER 13: Illuminated skyscrapers stand in the central business district at sunset on November 13, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Gao Zihong/VCG via Getty Images)

VCG | China Optical Group | Getty Images

The Chinese Cabinet on Wednesday appointed market veteran Wu Qing as head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. State media said XinhuaReplacing Yi Huiman to navigate Beijing through the turbulent waters caused by a market downturn.

Wu, nicknamed the “Middle Butcher” because of his crackdown on traders, previously served as deputy mayor of Shanghai, China's main financial center, and served for nearly two years as head of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New York Community Bancorp's credit rating was downgraded to junk due to real estate concerns

February 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Accord, Civic, Pilot and CR-V have been recalled due to an airbag issue

February 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

BP posts second-highest profits in a decade

February 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

The mysterious disappearance of an underwater explorer in Antarctica

February 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Clayton Kershaw agrees to a contract to return to the Dodgers

February 7, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

Prince William will continue to prioritize the care of Kate Middleton and his children ahead of his full-time royal duties after he decided to clear his diary to support his wife as she recovers from surgery.

February 7, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

Antony Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv to discuss Gaza ceasefire

February 7, 2024 Rusty Knowles