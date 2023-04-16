April 16, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

China launches a weather satellite, and flights avoid a no-fly zone to northern Taiwan

Frank Tomlinson April 16, 2023 2 min read

BEIJING/TAIPI (Reuters) – China launched a weather satellite on Sunday as civilian flights changed routes to avoid a no-fly zone over northern Taiwan imposed by Beijing over the possibility of falling missile debris.

Taiwan’s transport ministry said Beijing initially told Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone from Sunday to Tuesday, but later said that period had been reduced to 27 minutes on Sunday morning after Taiwan’s protest.

The no-fly announcement unnerved the region shortly after China began new war games over Taiwan, which Beijing regards as sovereign Chinese territory.

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, China’s prime contractor for the space program, said the Fengyun 3G weather satellite was successfully launched from northwest Gansu Province at 9:36 am (0136 GMT).

The satellite then entered its designated orbit, the contractor said, describing the launch as a “complete success”. Fengyun 3G is a low Earth orbit satellite designed to track precipitation.

He did not say the flight path of the Long March 4B rocket carrying the satellite, but the time coincides with China’s earlier declaration on the no-fly zone.

China has said it is incorrect to call it a no-fly zone, even though Taiwan has issued a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, that uses the phrase “airspace blocked due to flight activity”.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said some debris from the missile launch fell in the “warning zone” off the island’s northern coast, but that did not affect Taiwan’s territorial integrity.

Flights to and from Taiwan, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan were among those circling the region Sunday morning, according to routes tracked on Flightradar24.

See also  Ukrainian flags are displayed throughout Maine. why?

Normal flight paths resumed shortly after 10 am (0200 GMT).

The area is located in an area over the East China Sea slightly northeast of Taiwan that routinely sees heavy civilian air traffic.

Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration said that in one hour starting at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT), 33 flights had to change routes, adding an extra 5 to 10 minutes of flying time.

China has denounced what it described as the hype about Chinese space activities and the attempt to escalate confrontation across the Taiwan Strait.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Archaeologists in Italy have discovered an ancient statue of a dolphin

April 16, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the United States should stop “encouraging” the war in Ukraine

April 15, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Lula pledges to partner with China to balance global geopolitics

April 15, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Season 4 of Love Is Blind: Tiffany and Britt give an update on their married life

April 16, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Huge oceans have been discovered under the Earth’s crust that contain more water than those on the surface

April 16, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Tottenham fans booing Davinson Sanchez gets nothing

April 16, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Here’s when you can pre-download Street Fighter 6 and how much hard drive space you’ll need on PlayStation and Xbox

April 16, 2023 Len Houle