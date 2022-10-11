China rushes to control new Covid cases across the country

Workers in Shanghai’s Changning District erected a fence on October 7, 2022, around a neighborhood lockdown following reports of new Covid cases.

BEIJING – Cases of the new COVID-19 virus are increasing across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten control over movement.

About 4.8% of China’s GDP was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That’s up from 4.3% last week.

Three districts in downtown Shanghai on Monday ordered the temporary closure of entertainment venues such as Internet cafes, according to official announcements.

Several schools in the central Chinese city of Xi’an on Tuesday canceled in-person classes for most students, according to a local media outlet. The hashtag about the sudden closure was one of the most popular items on Weibo, the Twitter-like social media platform in China.

The Xi’an Department of Education did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

The measures come in the wake of the week-long National Day holiday that ended on Friday, as “the overall situation of the COVID-19 virus in China appears to have materially deteriorated,” Nomura’s chief China economist Ting Lu and team said in a note on Monday.