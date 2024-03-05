China sets economic growth target at about 5%

China's top leaders set an ambitious target for economic growth in 2024 as they tried to shore up confidence in an economy facing its biggest challenges in decades.

But they announced modest measures to stimulate growth, and refrained from the kind of bold moves that the business community had been looking for to address the real estate crisis, loss of confidence among Chinese households, and caution on the part of investors.

Premier Li Qiang, the country's second-ranking official after Xi Jinping, said in his report Tuesday to the legislature's annual session that the government would seek economic growth of “about 5 percent.” This is the same goal set by the Chinese leadership last year, when official statistics showed that the country's GDP recorded growth of 5.2%.

The central government's spending program showed little change. The fiscal deficit was set at 3% of economic inputs, the same target that was set early last year. Last year's deficit was eventually raised to 3.8 percent to accommodate more borrowing, something the government has indicated could happen again in 2024.