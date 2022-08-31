September 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chrome extensions with 1.4M installs covertly track visits and inject code

Chrome extensions with 1.4M installed secretly track visits and inject code

Len Houle August 31, 2022 2 min read

Google has removed browser extensions with more than 1.4 million downloads from the Chrome Web Store after third-party researchers reported that they were surreptitiously tracking users’ browsing history and entering the tracking code on the specific e-commerce sites they visited.

The five extensions Reported by McAfee It aims to offer various services, including the ability to stream Netflix videos to groups of people, take screenshots, and automatically find and apply coupon codes. Behind the scenes, the company’s researchers said, the extensions kept a playlist of every site a user visited and took additional actions when users reached specific sites.

The plugins send the name of each visited site to the dedicated developer site d.langhort.com, along with a unique ID, country, city, and zip code for the visiting device. If the visited site matches a list of e-commerce sites, the developer domain directs extensions to include JavaScript on the visited page. The code modified the site’s cookies so that the extension authors receive affiliate payments for any items purchased.

To help keep activity confidential, some extensions are programmed to wait 15 days after installation before beginning to collect data and enter code. The selected extensions from McAfee are:

Noun Attachment ID Users
Netflix party mmnbenehknklpbendgmgngeaignppnbe 80000

Netflix Party 2

 flijfnhifgdcbhglkneplegafminjnhn 300,000

FlipShope – Price Tracker Extension

 adikhbfjdbjkhelbdnffogkobkekkkej 80000

Full page screenshot – screenshot

 pojgkmkfincpdkdgjepkmdekcahmckjp 200,000
Flash sales for automatic purchase Ghbna GlfafMahbid Majeed FdMjkbd 20000

As of Wednesday, all five extensions have been removed from the Chrome Web Store, a Google spokesperson said. Removing extensions from their servers is different from uninstalling extensions from 1.4 million infected devices. People who have installed extensions have to manually check their browsers and make sure that they are no longer working.

See also  Sony patent suggests PS3 era surround compatibility could come to PS5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and Z790 platform will be announced on September 27, and launched on October 20

August 31, 2022 Len Houle
7 min read

Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and Z790 platform will be announced on September 27, and launched on October 20

August 31, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Cover Revealed – God of War Ragnarok

August 30, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Ana de Armas says she doesn’t understand Blond’s NC-17 rating

August 31, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA’s Moxie instrument successfully makes oxygen on Mars | Mars

August 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely due to an unspecified medical problem

August 31, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Chrome extensions with 1.4M installed secretly track visits and inject code

August 31, 2022 Len Houle