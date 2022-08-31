Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake processors and Z790 platform will be announced on September 27, and launched on October 20

With AMD finally revealing a file Ryzen 7000 CPUs and AM5 platformIt’s time to switch gears to Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs and the Z790 platform.

Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake processors set to launch on October 20, to include Z790 motherboards and unlocked SKUs

The latest information has been leaked by Tweet embed Who managed to get a full schedule of the Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake schedule from a presentation in China. According to the presentation, it appears that Intel will officially introduce the Raptor Lake chips on September 27 (28 in Taiwan) and the launch will begin about a month later on October 20. Meanwhile, Intel will be taking pre-orders for the chips. Based on the information we have:

Intel Raptor Lake-S processors and Intel Z790 chipset: K & KF CPUs for the enthusiastic consumer only

Product Information Ban Date: September 27, 2022 @9:20am PT (Intel Innovation ’22)

September 27, 2022 @9:20am PT (Intel Innovation ’22) Sales Ban Date: October 20 2022 @ 06:00 AM PT

Commercial workstation and introduction of Intel Raptor Lake-S processors

Product Information Ban Date: Feb 19 – Mar 18 2023

Feb 19 – Mar 18 2023 Sales Ban Date: Feb 19 – Mar 18 2023

Note that AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs and AM5 platform will hit retail shelves the same day Intel announced it. According to the schedule, Intel will begin taking pre-orders for the Core i9-13900K (F) on September 27 while pre-orders for the Core i7-13700K (F) and Core i5-13600K (F) will open on October 13. At the moment, we don’t have a ban date but that means the blue team will start rolling out its next-gen parts about a month after AMD’s Zen 4 landed on desktop platforms.

Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs will use the hybrid core design, which features a combination of performance-enhanced “P” and “E”-optimized cores. For the new chips, it will use an all-new Intel P-Core known as the Raptor Cove which will replace the Golden Cove cores found in the Alder Lake CPUs. For E-Core, Intel will keep the existing Gracemont infrastructure but will come with minor improvements. Here are some of the major changes you should expect:

Expected Features of 13th Generation Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs:

Up to 24 cores and 32 threads

Brand New Raptor Cove CPU Cores (Top P-Core IPC)

Based on 10nm ESF ‘Intel 7’ processing node

Clock speeds up to 6.0 GHz (expected)

Doubling electronic nuclei on some variables

Increased cache for both P-Cores and E-Cores

Supported on current LGA 1700 motherboards

New Z790, H770 and B760 motherboards

Up to 28 PCIe slots (PCH Gen 4 + Gen 3)

Up to 28 PCIe slots (Gen 5 x16 + Gen 4 x12 CPU)

Dual channel DDR5-5600 memory support

20 PCIe Gen 5 Lanes

Enhanced overclocking features

125W PL1 TDP (Master SKUs)

AI PCIe M.2

Launching Q4 2022 (October Possible)

Starting with the lineup, there are a total of 14 SKUs that include four Core i9 models, four Core i7 models, five Core i5 models, and one Core i3 model. There are three CPU reviews that start with H-0 for the only Core i3 model, C-0 for Core i5-13400, Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13600 while the rest is based on the B-0 review.

The H0 and C0 revisions may have similar silicon and die structures as the current Alder Lake parts minus the upgraded cache from the Raptor Lake designs while the B0 silicon may contain the additional cache.

Intel Core i9-13900K 24 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i9-13900K processor is the flagship Raptor Lake CPU, featuring 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. The CPU is configured with a 3.0 GHz base clock, a single-core boost clock of 5.8 GHz (1-2) cores, and an integrated boost clock of 5.5 GHz (all eight cores). The CPU features a built-in 68MB cache and a 125W PL1 rating of up to 250W. The CPU can also draw up to 350 watts of power when using Ultra Performance Mode. Which we detailed here a few hours ago.

Core i9-13900K 8+16 (24/32) – 3.0 / 5.8GHz – 66MB cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W + (PL2)?

3.0 / 5.8GHz – 66MB cache, 125W (PL1) / 250W + (PL2)? Core i9-12900K 8+8 (16/24) – 3.2 / 5.2 GHz – 30 MB Cache, 125 W (PL1) / 241 W (PL2)

Intel Core i7-13700K 16 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i7-13700K CPU will be the fastest 13th-generation Core i7 chip on offer in the Raptor Lake CPU lineup. The chip contains 16 cores and 24 threads. This configuration is made possible with 8 P-Cores based on the Raptor Cove architecture and 8 E-Cores based on the Grace Mont infrastructure. The CPU comes with 30MB of L3 cache and 24MB of L2 cache for a total of 54MB of cache. The chip was running at a base speed of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 5.40GHz. The overall boost is rated at 5.3 GHz for the P-Cores while the E-Cores feature a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz.

Core i7-13700K 8+8 (16/24) – 3.4 / 5.3 GHz – 54 MB Cache, 125 Watt (PL1) / 244 Watt (PL2)?

– 3.4 / 5.3 GHz – 54 MB Cache, 125 Watt (PL1) / 244 Watt (PL2)? Core i7-12700K 8+4 (12/20) – 3.6/5.0GHz, 25MB cache, 125W (PL1) / 190W (PL2)

Intel Core i5-13600K 14 Core Raptor Lake CPU Specifications

The Intel Core i5-13600K processor features a total of 14 cores which includes 6 P cores based on Raptor Cove and 8 E cores based on existing Gracemont cores. This is the same number of P-Core as the Intel Core i5-12600K but double the number of E-Core. So we’re looking at a 40% core count bump and 25% thread count bump against the Alder Lake Core i5-12600K. The CPU comes with 24MB of L3 and 20MB of L2 cache for a total of 44MB of cache. Clock speeds are set to base 3.5GHz, 5.2GHz boost, and 5.1GHz boost for all cores, while electronic cores run at 3.5GHz base and 3.9GHz boost clocks.

Core i5-13600K 6+8 (14/20) – 3.5/5.1GHz – 44MB cache, 125W (PL1) / 180W (PL2)?

– 3.5/5.1GHz – 44MB cache, 125W (PL1) / 180W (PL2)? Core i5-12600K 6+4 (10/16) – 3.6 / 4.9 GHz – 20 MB cache, 125 watts (PL1) / 150 watts (PL2)

Moving on to the rest of the SKUs, we obviously have SKUs below 65W Non-K TDP. The Intel Core i5-13400 seems to be a nice upgrade from the Core i5-12400 as it now provides a total of 4 cores plus 6 P-Cores which should help boost multi-threaded performance. The Core i5-13500 is another upgraded variant that offers a step up of 6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores in contrast to the Core i5-12400 and Core i5-12500 which share a similar configuration without any P-Cores. The Core i3 range only features 1 SKU and that is the Core i3-13100 which will retain its 4-core, 8-thread design.

13th Generation Intel Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Family:

CPU name Silicon Review / QDF P-Core . Number number of electronic core Total kernel/thread P-Core Base / Boost (maximum) P-Core Boost (all cores) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (all cores) Cache (total L2 + L3) TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900 K B0 / Q1E1 8 16 24/32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (Multi-core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (all cores) 68 MB 125 W (PL1)

250 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i9-13900KF B0 / Q1EX 8 16 24/32 3.0 / 5.8 GHz 5.5 GHz (Multi-core) TBD / 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (all cores) 68 MB 125 W (PL1)

250 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i9-13900 B0 / Q1EJ 8 16 24/32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 68 MB 65 W (PL1)

~200 W (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i9-13900F B0 / Q1ES 8 16 24/32 2.0 / 5.6 GHz to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 68 MB 65 W (PL1)

~200 W (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i7-13700 K B0 / Q1EN 8 8 16/24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (for all cores) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz to be announced later on 54 MB 125 W (PL1)

228 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i7-13700KF B0 / Q1ET 8 8 16/24 3.4 / 5.4 GHz 5.3 GHz (for all cores) 3.4 / 4.3 GHz to be announced later on 54 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i7-13700 B0 / Q1EL 8 8 16/24 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 54 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i7-13700F B0 / Q1EU 8 8 16/24 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 54 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13600K B0 / Q1EK 6 8 14/20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (all cores) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz to be announced later on 44 MB 125 W (PL1)

180 watts (PL2)? To be announced Intel Core i5-13600KF B0 / Q1EV 6 8 14/20 3.5 / 5.2 GHz 5.1 GHz (all cores) 3.5 / 3.9 GHz to be announced later on 44 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13600 C0 / Q1DF 6 8 14/20 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 44 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13500 C0 / Q1DK 6 8 14/20 2.5 / 4.5 GHz to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 32 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i5-13400 C0 / Q1DJ 6 4 10/16 2.5 / 4.1 GHz to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 28 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced Intel Core i3-13100 H0 / Q1CV 4 4/8 to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on 12 MB 65 W (PL1)

TBD (PL2) To be announced

Intel 13th Generation Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs Including the flagship Core i9-13900K is is expected It will be launched in October on the Z790 platform. CPUs will go against AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPU lineup Which also launches in the fall of 2022.