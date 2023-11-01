Chrome for iOS now lets you move the address bar to the bottom

Google’s new feature for Chrome on iOS doesn’t significantly change the browser, but it could come in handy if you find that having to stretch your fingers to reach the address bar is disrupting your workflow. The company has introduced the ability to move the browser’s address bar to the bottom of the screen from the top, and return it to its original location, if you want. MacRumorsContributing writer Steve Moser observer The feature was present in the TestFlight version of Chrome for iOS back in August, but is now making its way to the general version of the browser for the mobile platform.

The idea is to make it easier to access the address bar with your thumb, as you do in Safari and Opera on mobile, both of which allow you to move the item around on your screen. All you have to do is long press on the URL bar and then choose “Move address bar to the bottom” in the pop-up options. You can do the same to return it to the top of the screen, although you can also find the new feature in the Settings menu.

Unfortunately, Google told Engadget that it has no timeline for bringing this feature to Android and that it will only be available on iPhones for now. The company tested a Chrome Home interface with a URL bar at the bottom in 2019, but it never made it out of beta.

Updated on November 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM ET: This story has been updated to add that Google has no immediate plans to bring the feature to Android.