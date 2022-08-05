ChromeOS 104 is released with a new dark theme and automatic transitions

Google’s latest update for ChromeOS is rolling out to users this week, and one of its new features is support for switching to a dark theme, such as 9to5Google mentioned. Previously hidden behind developer flags during testing, it finally made its official debut on ChromeOS 104, after dark mode settings unexpected appearance more in other Google products.

in google Blog post Referring to the incoming feature, the company says that the new dark theme will make it easier to “read at night or in low light, and conserve energy,” completely changing the user interface and wallpaper to make things “bright.” And well ventilated. Until now, ChromeOS only included a “Night Light” setting in its software to help you look at your screen in dim light by changing the screen color.

ChromeOS 104 also has an “Auto” setting to automatically switch its color scheme between a light and dark theme depending on the time of day, complete with matching background options that can subtly change with it.

Here’s how to change the display’s appearance in ChromeOS 104:

go to the Settings

Choose Personalization

Choose Set your own background and style

Choose Light, dark or automatic Mode based on your preference

You can also access a file wallpaper and elegance Settings through your home screen by pressing the touchpad with two fingers and selecting the option.