Cosmic rays stronger than omg that scientists found in Utah

Cheryl Riley November 26, 2023 3 min read

Scientists are searching for answers to a new mystery in outer space after a telescope in Utah detected the most powerful cosmic ray seen in more than three decades, according to the book’s authors. New search It was published Thursday in the journal Science.

A puzzling, extremely rare, super-energy particle is thought to have traveled to Earth from outside the Milky Way Galaxy, although the exact origin of this turbocharged particle from outer space remains a mystery. Some experts have suggested that the cosmic ray, nicknamed the Amaterasu particle after the sun goddess in Japanese mythology, could have been generated by unknown physics.

according to Article published in NatureClancy James, an astronomer at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, said the “astonishing” discovery left some scientists wondering “what could produce such high energy.” Cosmic rays, invisible to the naked eye, are charged particles – often a proton – traveling through space from other galaxies and extragalactic sources at close to the speed of light.

