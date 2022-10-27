CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Cancellation Feedback From Fans, Cast, and Crew – Deadline

Social media reactions to The CW’s cancellation drawing nancy They are just starting to appear. For fans, “Ultimate Destruction” appears to be a common summation of their feelings about the impending loss.

But the cast, writers, and crew are now here to express their gratitude and look forward to making Season 4 a great farewell.

Some early reactions below. We will update as more comes.

Welcome. I just learned about this a few hours ago so it’s all too much and I need a minute, but I wanted to come over here and say I love you. Thank you for making this experience the best it can ever be. You are everything. This last season will take your socks off. 💜 https://t.co/LplPtM3OMQ – Kennedy McMahon (@kennedymcmann) October 27 2022

As you may have heard, our fourth season will unfortunately be our last. The cast, crew and producers send their love to each and every one of our amazing #dodds. But do not worry , # O Lord. We go out with a bang. Buckle up for a great ride!https://t.co/EAkJykhxNF – Nancy Drew book (@DrewCrewWriters) October 27 2022

All good things come to an end. What a gift that will remain in this universe for a long time. I hope you all enjoy the final fourth season of Nancy Drew when it comes out – there are so many words for what this show has done in my life.https://t.co/p5hvvQ234i – Leah Lewis Follow Favorite October 27 2022