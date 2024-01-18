Dejan Milojevic: Golden State Warriors assistant coach dies at 46

Dejan Milojevic smiles during an NBA preseason basketball game against the San Francisco Denver Nuggets, Friday, October 14, 2022.





Golden State Warriors Assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack, the team announced. He was 46 years old.

Milojevic was hired by the Warriors in 2021 and is in his third season as part of the head coach Steve Kerr art Device.

The Warriors said Milojevic had a heart attack during a special team dinner Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City. He was then transported to a local hospital but died on Wednesday “despite life-saving efforts.” According to the team.

“We are absolutely devastated by Diane’s sudden death,” Kerr said in a statement.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an extremely difficult time for his family, friends and all of us who had the incredible pleasure of working with him.

“In addition to being an amazing basketball coach, Deegan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every day with his passion and energy.

“We grieve with his wife Natasa and their children Nicola and Massa. Their loss is unimaginable.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement paying tribute to Milojevic, calling him a “beloved colleague and dear friend to many in the global basketball community” and offering his condolences to his Warriors family.

The NBA postponed Wednesday's match between the Warriors and Utah Jazz after Milojevic's sudden death, with the new date to be announced “at a later time.” According to the league.

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic took time to honor Milojevic on Wednesday, dedicating his team's win over the Miami Heat to his compatriot.

“A lot of NBA players have passed through his hands and his influence,” said Rajakovic, who is also from Serbia. He said.

“As a head coach, he helped a lot of people take the next step in their careers. The last time we were together he was talking about the Serbian national team and his dream of one day becoming a head coach of the Serbian national team.

He added: “We were talking about plans and all that, and unfortunately, he is no longer with us to share dreams and goals.”

Andre Iguodala, who won four NBA championships with the Warriors, Named Milojevic “Amazing human being!” on X (formerly known as Twitter), while New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau He said“He was a great ambassador for the game.”

Before their game with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers took time to honor Milojevic with a moment of silence, where players bowed their heads and the coach's image was projected onto the court's big screen.

Milojevic was the head coach of Budućnost VOLI in Montenegro before joining the Warriors.