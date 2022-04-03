Delta Plan makes an emergency landing after windshield shattered mid-flight

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington made an emergency landing in Denver on Thursday after the plane’s windshield shattered mid-air.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the crew of Delta Flight 760 “declared an emergency due to a cracked windshield,” the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport. The cause of the windshield crack is still unknown, but the FAA said it would conduct an investigation.

Melissa B. Long, a spokeswoman for Delta, confirmed that the plane, a Boeing 757, had a “in-flight maintenance issue,” But it did not provide information about when the windshield began to crack or why.

“Out of great caution, the flight crew shifted to Denver and the aircraft routinely landed,” Long said in a statement on Saturday. “Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new aircraft, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”