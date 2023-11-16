DEMIS RE:BORN – G-Star 2023 details, trailer and screenshots

Publisher Netmarble and developer Netmarble F&C have released new information, screenshots and screenshots for the RPG collection Demis re: born At G-Star 2023, which will run from today until November 19 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in South Korea.

Get the details below.

■ About

Demis re: born It is a massively multiplayer RPG based on Netmarble’s IP Grand Cross being.

In the game, players assume the role of Conductors with unique abilities who encounter Transcendents who have entered through the Grand Cross phenomenon that connects different dimensions. Together they embark on quests that unveil a captivating story. Demis re: born Players will be immersed in Transcendents’ beautifully designed gameplay within its unique narrative complemented by gorgeous 3D graphics that enhance the overall gaming experience.

■ Story mode

Story mode showcases the journey of the Transcendents and Connectors, who are mythical or historical heroes reinterpreted with a modern narrative.

An “unprecedented” story. Demis re: born To Be Revealed: The Conductors and Transcendentalists journey to recover the “OOPARTS” (Out-of-Place Artifacts) that bring chaos to the world.

in Demis re: bornconductors (players) accompany various Transcendents on quests and experience visual storytelling that feels like watching a high-quality anime movie.

Transcendentalists are mythological or historical heroes reinterpreted with a unique modern narrative Demis re: born, each with its own unique story and background settings. Through Netmarble F&C’s strength in creating unique anime-style performances, each character’s distinct charm shines through through diverse movements and subtle emotional expressions depending on different situations.

At G-STAR 2023, 14 unique characters will be revealed, including main characters Odin, Selene, and Orphne. Odin is the supreme “King of the Gods,” and despite his gentle appearance, he is full of confidence. Selene, the noble moon goddess and “Lady of the Cold Moonlight,” has a cruel heart, while Orphne, the “malignant maid,” is elegant and strong. In the G-Star Edition, players will be able to see detailed character profiles and votes, and will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorites.

—In story mode, the world of DEMIS RE:BORN unfolds like an animated movie.

– Every transcendent person has a distinct personality.

-The first appearance of Selene, the noble moon goddess. Delicate artwork draws the viewer’s attention to the story.

—Eris is a mysterious antagonist in DEMIS RE:BORN, discover her backstory by progressing through the game.

—Sample character management page: Odin, Orphne, Somnia, Sehmet, and Haewonmac.

■ Customizable battles for intense enjoyment

Players can enjoy intense battles and exciting gameplay by strategically deploying themselves in battles and using skills to target key enemies at the right moment. Collect various Transcendents to build formations that suit your fighting style.

– In-game battle scene: Boss Algos.

—Multiple camera perspectives allow players to customize their battle view.

– Superiors have their own unique ultimate skills, making battles even more exciting to watch. Using ultimate skill is an exciting way to eliminate enemies. The scene above shows Enkidu using his ultimate skill.

– In-game battle scene: Musashi uses his ultimate skill.

■ Realms provide players with fun to collect through puzzles, events, and more

One of the main features of DEMIS RE:BORN is the world, which offers various collecting items, events and puzzles. Players can enter scenarios while controlling conductors in the world. With the help of the Transcendents, players will be able to retrieve the OOPARTS (Out-of-Place Artifacts) that threaten humanity and uncover the secrets behind the “Grand Cross” phenomenon.

In the G-Star beta, players can collect objects on the world map to complete puzzles and battles to earn G-tar coins for various prizes.

—Players can control their own SD characters in the world. They can move around the world and enjoy collecting various features, puzzles, events, and more. Background effects such as time and weather can change as the story progresses, adding to the immersive game experience.

– Players can interact with NPCs and enter story mode in the “Channel Exceed” building, which is the game’s main headquarters.

—You can learn more about the game’s “world” by talking to various NPCs in the arena outside the “Channel Exceed”

—Global Scene: G-Star 2023 event contents.

—World Scene: Talk to the NPC.