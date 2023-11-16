November 16, 2023

Nvidia’s GeForce Now gets support for PC Game Pass with Xbox account syncing

Len Houle November 16, 2023 1 min read

Nvidia is Rolling out A new update to GeForce Now allows members to sync their Xbox accounts with the cloud gaming service. Xbox Account Sync will allow GeForce Now members to access any PC Game Pass titles on Nvidia’s service, along with their existing library of game purchases from the Microsoft Store.

Nvidia has completed the work necessary to make the Microsoft Store work with GeForce Now, after the first Xbox PC games arrived on the service earlier this year. Nvidia has also begun rolling out the ability to stream first-party Microsoft games such as Death ring And Grounded Beside Third party addresses such as No sky man And Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Through a PC Game Pass subscription in August.

Xbox account within GeForce Now.
Image: Nvidia

“Members can now link their Xbox accounts to GeForce NOW to sync the games they own with their GeForce NOW library,” Nvidia says in Blog post today. “Xbox Account Sync will also add any supported titles that the member has access to via PC Game Pass.”

The arrival of Xbox account syncing on GeForce Now is part of a 10-year deal between Microsoft and Nvidia. It allows Nvidia to license Xbox PC games for GeForce Now, including Activision Blizzard titles after the Microsoft acquisition.

