February 1, 2024

Denny's is closing its East Oakland location after 54 years

Cheryl Riley February 1, 2024 1 min read

A sign advertising a Denny's restaurant (not pictured) fell on a car in high winds in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, last week. (Getty Images)

(KRON) – Denny's has closed its Oakland location that had been open for 54 years, the restaurant confirmed to KRON4 on Wednesday. The closure comes after another closure of a nearby In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

Denny's is located at 601 Hegenberger Road. It is located across I-880 from In-N-Out, which is located at 8300 Oakport St.

Denny's cited “the safety and well-being of Denny's team members and valued guests” as the reason for the closure.

“Denny's extends its sincere thanks to the team members and local community for their love of the Denny's brand; it has been a pleasure serving you,” Denny's said in part.

In-N-Out directly cited crime as a reason for its closure. The parking lot next to the popular California Burger restaurant has become known for car thefts.

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates regularly become victims of vehicle break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robbery,” said Denny Warwick, CEO of In-N-Out.

Denny's has other East Bay locations in Hayward, Emeryville and San Leandro.

