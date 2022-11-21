Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Final Score Week 11

From the game looking like a potential victory with less than two minutes left, to gaff’s decision to throw it to third instead of running the clock. The Denver Broncos The crime will have no meaning after that. The Las Vegas Raiders He would drive down the field in under two minutes to tie the game and then only needed two plays to score the winning goal in overtime to beat Denver 22-16.

At 3-7, the Broncos should seriously consider making some big changes to the coaching staff before the season ends.

First Quarter

The Broncos started with Klint Kubiak calling plays to a very strong start with a 7-play, 92-yard drive, resulting in the team’s first touchdown of the season.

However, the Raiders were moving the ball effectively in the first quarter. Their first drive ended just outside of field goal range, but their second drive was strong as the first quarter ended. They were at the Broncos’ 27-yard line to start the second quarter.

Broncos 7, Raiders 0. Full summary of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

The Broncos and Raiders traded scores in the second quarter. Las Vegas missed a field goal early in the second quarter, and then Denver put together a field goal drive of themselves. The lone touchdown drive came on a 31-yard strike from Derek Carr to Davonte Adams midway through the quarter.

It looked like the Broncos would add another score before halftime, but Melvin Gordon raised his ugly security issues again inside the yard line.

Death, taxes and Melvin Gordon fumbling at the worst possible time. – MileHighGreco (MileHighGreco) November 20, 2022

Denver would recover, but Brandon McManus’ 28-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Max Crosby to keep the score as it headed into halftime.

10 Broncos, Raiders 7. Full summary of the second quarter.

Third quarter

Offensively, the Broncos kicked 1 field goal and 1 touchdown in the third quarter in games all season. That dreadful march continued against the raiders.

Broncos at Halftime: Three turns, 29 plays, 205 net yards, 11 first downs. Broncos in the Second Half: Two drives, 9 plays, 14 net yards, one first down. – Nick Cosmider (@nicosmider) November 20, 2022

However, after the Raiders tied things up, the Broncos offense showed up late. They were within goal range at the end of the quarter after a good kick from the offense in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

10 Broncos, Raiders 10. Complete summary of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter

The Broncos had a chance to shut out the game and secure the win, but another fundamental problem in Football 101 reared its ugly head with two minutes left in the game. After leading 16-13 and facing a third-and-10 with Las Vegas remaining, the Broncos decided to punt.

That gave the Raiders enough time to sneak up the field to finally tie the game before the end of regulation. Just terrible training all around.

16 Broncos, Raiders 16. Complete summary of the fourth quarter.

over time

The Raiders needed only three plays to score a touchdown and win the game, 22-16. What an embarrassing way to close out a Denver game.