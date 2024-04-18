Dharmanin orders curfew for minors in Paruttura

The interior minister announced the move on Thursday to give youths under the age of 18 two months to fight an outbreak of crime on the island.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who is currently traveling in Guadeloupe, on Wednesday evening, April 17, ordered the establishment of a two-month curfew for youth under the age of 18 in Pointe-à-Pitre. “Unfortunately we are very shocked by the high number of minors in Guadeloupe in general and Pointe-à-Pitre in particular”Gerald Dormanin announced that the move would take effect “From the beginning of next week” and effective from 8 p.m. “The government will not allow the type of crime we see to be overwhelmingly young and armed.”He told the journalists who followed him during his journey through the streets of Padua.

The Minister of Home Affairs made the announcement after a meeting with representatives of the Minister for Overseas Territories with the Chancellor and Mayor of Petropavlovsk, Mary Quenoux.

Gerald Dormanin, who arrived in Guadeloupe Wednesday evening on a two-day visit, went to meet. “Police officers and gendarmes who are currently carrying out an operation 'Clean Square' At my request in Pointe-à-Pitre”He mentioned that on the social network “The fight against drugs, the fight against drug sales points, but the fight against the circulation of weapons”.

In recent months, the sub-prefecture of Guadeloupe – 14,500 inhabitants in 2020 – has contributed greatly to the history of news. In March, a shopkeeper was killed during a robbery. Then a mentally challenged woman stabbed the tourists on the excursion.