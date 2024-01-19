January 19, 2024

Discovery of the oldest black hole in the universe

Cheryl Riley January 19, 2024 2 min read

Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of the oldest black hole ever, a 13 billion-year-old object that is actually “eating” its host galaxy to death.

Astronomers made this discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope.

The oldest supermassive black hole is surprisingly large, with a mass of a few million times that of our sun. The fact that they existed so early in the universe “challenges our assumptions about how black holes form and grow,” according to a statement from the center. Cambridge University in the UK

News of the discovery was published on Wednesday in the study “A small, powerful black hole at the beginning of the universe.” In a peer-reviewed journal nature.

