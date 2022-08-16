Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws three interceptions during training

It has never been a good day for Miami Dolphin The quarterback is in practice on Tuesday.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the QBs threw six interceptions total, half of them coming from nothing else. Tua Tagoviloa. On Twitter, he called him Jackson “Worst camp day so far QB.”

Tagovailoa’s accuracy was the problem. His passes weren’t going where he wanted them, with many of them reaching a very high level. He threw some touchdowns and completed several 25 yards, but like his objections, several of his passes for Mike Jesicki’s court finish didn’t make sense, with one bouncing off his helmet. Tagovailoa also struggled under pressure, skipping three times.

The other three interceptions came from backup quarterbacks Skyler Thompson (2) and Teddy Bridgewater (1).

The defensive back had a small interception party, with Brandon Jones and Nick Needham swinging in Tagoviloa’s foul passes (Jones caught two). Noah Egbenogen, Elijah Campbell, and Quincy Wilson grabbed the other three.

Hearing that every quarterback has had a bad day is not good news. Bootcamp is a chance for everyone to do the work to get back into shape for the game, but the clock is ticking. The season opens in less than a month, and that shouldn’t be where Dolphins – or Tagvailoa himself – would want QB to be.