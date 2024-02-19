Don't be fooled by the Galaxy AI marketing for the Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung India appears to have messed up with one of its recent marketing stunts for the Galaxy AI device. In a recent press release, the company said that a new over-the-air update is now available and brings Galaxy AI features like Live Translation and Instant Translator to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2, and Galaxy Buds FE.

What's worse is that many now seem to believe, and are reporting, that these Galaxy AI features are now working on the Galaxy Earbuds on the device without the Galaxy S24.

None of this is accurate, and most of what Samsung India says in its report Recent press release Does not make sense. In fact, there is no Galaxy AI update for the Galaxy Buds! Samsung India's latest press release on the matter is a misguided advertising campaign that seems to have caused more confusion than it needs to.

So, let's clear things up. Here's how to use Galaxy AI features, like live translation and interpreter, truly Works on Galaxy S24 when using Galaxy Buds or other Bluetooth headphones.

Galaxy AI on Galaxy Buds explained

First, live translation works with almost any suitable Bluetooth headset as long as it appears on the call screen.

Here's an example of using Live Translate on a Galaxy S24 connected to a pair of Xbox Wireless headphones.

No Galaxy Buds are required to use this Galaxy AI feature, and there is no need to update your Galaxy Buds, Galaxy S24, or the Galaxy Wearable app.

Xbox Wireless headsets don't use the wearable app initially. You can also uninstall the wearable app and all its components from the Galaxy S24, and you'll still be able to use Live Translate with almost any Bluetooth headset.

And if you're wondering, Voice Recorder's Transcript and Summary AI tools also work with any wireless headphones (in this case, the Xbox Wireless Headphones), as long as you have them turned on “Use Bluetooth microphone when available” On the application settings screen.

As for the interpreter tool, unfortunately, it's simply limited to the Galaxy Buds out of the box for seemingly arbitrary reasons. You can either use it with the Galaxy Buds connected to the Galaxy S24, or without it.

However, again, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Wearable, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro / Buds 2 / Galaxy Buds FE do not need to be updated.

Here's an Interpreter app that detects the original Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds, which, funnily enough, weren't even mentioned in Samsung India's misleading marketing materials for the Galaxy AI.

In theory, we think the Interpreter app would have worked with any Bluetooth headphones that have a microphone if the app offered a “Use Bluetooth microphone when available” option similar to Voice Recorder.

NB: For more context, the Galaxy S24+ we used to test these Galaxy AI features and Samsung's claims never received a firmware update. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds we used had not been paired with the Galaxy S24+ before today, and have not received any new updates.