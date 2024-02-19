The Helldivers 2 Devs team is temporarily limiting the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to help stabilize the server.

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has temporarily capped the number of concurrent players at 450,000 to help with server stability as it works to “raise the ceiling” and fix other issues related to its hugely successful launch.

The arrowhead took to Helldivers 2 clash to share the news, saying it is “working around the clock” to resolve the issues players are facing.

“Hey divers! Earlier tonight, we experienced server issues with a high number of concurrent players,” Arrowhead wrote. “This causes some quest payments to fail, some players to be kicked back to their ships, or to be logged out.

“Our team is working around the clock to resolve these issues. While we have been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the expansion required to accommodate all of our Helldivers.

“Therefore, we had to limit our number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to raise the cap.

“If you are having progress issues, please restart the game so things sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience!”

As we mentioned yesterday, the team is doing everything they can to help players return “for freedom” in Helldivers 2. The problem is that there are many who want to take on the forces of evil bugs and bots. While we wrote it Simultaneous player log in Helldivers 2 on Steam It has surpassed Starfield, PUBG: Test Server, Counter-Strike, and Destiny, and has since reached 405,514 and dropped Monster Hunter: World, Kathy Rain, Hitman 2, and Grand Theft Auto V. Yes, Helldivers 2 dethroned GTA and took 24th place all-time.

While we don't know the numbers on the PlayStation 5, it has become The top game in the United States Before the likes of the juggernauts Fortnite and Call of Duty.

In our review of Helldivers 2, we said that “its combat feels great, its missions remain fresh and interesting, and its clever progression system doesn't bog you down.”

While you wait for the server stability issues to be resolved, we encourage you to check out our comprehensive and ever-expanding Helldivers 2 site, how the developers will mitigate the reward issues with weekend rewards, and our look at why Helldivers 2 is so great.

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @Adam Pankhurst and on Twitch.