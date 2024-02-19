February 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Helldivers 2 Devs team is temporarily limiting the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to help stabilize the server.

The Helldivers 2 Devs team is temporarily limiting the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to help stabilize the server.

Len Houle February 19, 2024 2 min read

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has temporarily capped the number of concurrent players at 450,000 to help with server stability as it works to “raise the ceiling” and fix other issues related to its hugely successful launch.

The arrowhead took to Helldivers 2 clash to share the news, saying it is “working around the clock” to resolve the issues players are facing.

“Hey divers! Earlier tonight, we experienced server issues with a high number of concurrent players,” Arrowhead wrote. “This causes some quest payments to fail, some players to be kicked back to their ships, or to be logged out.

“Our team is working around the clock to resolve these issues. While we have been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the expansion required to accommodate all of our Helldivers.

“Therefore, we had to limit our number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to raise the cap.

“If you are having progress issues, please restart the game so things sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience!”

As we mentioned yesterday, the team is doing everything they can to help players return “for freedom” in Helldivers 2. The problem is that there are many who want to take on the forces of evil bugs and bots. While we wrote it Simultaneous player log in Helldivers 2 on Steam It has surpassed Starfield, PUBG: Test Server, Counter-Strike, and Destiny, and has since reached 405,514 and dropped Monster Hunter: World, Kathy Rain, Hitman 2, and Grand Theft Auto V. Yes, Helldivers 2 dethroned GTA and took 24th place all-time.

See also  Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch Sales LIVE: Save Today on Games, Accessories, and Consoles

While we don't know the numbers on the PlayStation 5, it has become The top game in the United States Before the likes of the juggernauts Fortnite and Call of Duty.

In our review of Helldivers 2, we said that “its combat feels great, its missions remain fresh and interesting, and its clever progression system doesn't bog you down.”

While you wait for the server stability issues to be resolved, we encourage you to check out our comprehensive and ever-expanding Helldivers 2 site, how the developers will mitigate the reward issues with weekend rewards, and our look at why Helldivers 2 is so great.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @Adam Pankhurst and on Twitch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Helldivers 2 limits concurrent players to 'improve server stability'

February 18, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Nostalgia for the Sony Walkman leads to a hot market for old technology

February 18, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

Google has promised to fix Gemini, and some improvements are already in place

February 18, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

'American Idol' 2024 premiere date, time and where to watch season 22

February 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

US lunar lander Odysseus broadcasts first images from the IM-1 mission world News

February 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Greg Papa Says Carroll's Natural Pete 49ers DC Fits With Bill Belichick – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

February 19, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The Helldivers 2 Devs team is temporarily limiting the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to help stabilize the server.

February 19, 2024 Len Houle