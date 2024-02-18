Helldivers 2 limits concurrent players to 'improve server stability'

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead says it had to “limit” the number of concurrent players to around 450,000 in order to “further improve server stability.”

In a message posted to the game's Discord community, the team said it was “working around the clock to resolve” the issue, and while it was able to “mitigate” some of the causes, it was “still struggling to keep up with the issue.” Required sizing.



“Earlier tonight, we experienced server issues with a high number of concurrent players,” the team said. “This lead [sic] Some mission batches may fail, some players will be kicked back to their ships, or they will log out.

“Our team is working around the clock to resolve these issues. While we have been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the expansion required to accommodate all of our Helldivers.



“Therefore, we had to limit our number of concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability,” the team added. “We will continue to work with our partners to raise the bar.

“If you are having progress issues, please restart the game so things are back in sync. Thank you for your continued patience.”

This news comes on the heels of yesterday's statement from Arrowhead in which it apologized for ongoing “server capacity issues.”

After pledging to give all players a 50% XP and order bonus to make up for the “issue” that was giving incorrect rewards at the end of missions, Helldivers 2’s concurrent Steam count continued to rise yesterday, which in turn, had a significant impact on server stability.

Helldivers 2 is now the biggest Playstation launch on Steam, with nearly 300,000 concurrent users recorded on the PC platform this weekend. To this point, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot holds the record with 73,529 concurrent users.