August 30, 2022

Dow futures rose more than 150 points after consecutive losing sessions on Wall Street

Cheryl Riley August 30, 2022 2 min read

Stock futures rose on Tuesday as Wall Street sought to stabilize after another day of declines for stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading up 153 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%.

The moves in futures come with lower energy prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil standard, fell more than 2.5%. Natural gas futures also fell.

Wall Street is down for the second time in a row, with the Dow Jones losing 184 points on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.02%.

The market brought back some of summer gains After recent statements by Federal Reserve officials made it clear that the central bank aims to continue raising interest rates, even if it causes economic pain.

“Investors are accepting that the Federal Reserve is serious about curbing inflation, even as recent data suggests that inflation is beginning to decline,” said Rod von Lipsey, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management.

“We believe the summer market rally was ephemeral and continue to recommend that investors remain selective and focus on defensive equity sectors such as healthcare and dividend-paying stocks,” von Lipsey added.

On Tuesday, investors will get several updates on the state of the economy, including the FHFA House Price Index for June, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Survey for August, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs release for July.

