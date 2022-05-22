‘Downton Abbey’ sequel loses to ‘Doctor Strange Madness’ – The Hollywood Reporter

In another world – that is, before the pandemic – Downton Abbey The movie blew all expectations when it opened with $31 million in September 2019 in a record best for home-focused features.

A lot has changed since then.

2019 big screen adapted for Julian FellowesThe hit British TV series has been fueled by moviegoers 45 and up – the demo that has been most reluctant to return to cinemas since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, especially older women.

Over the weekend, Fellowes sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era era Opened to $ 16 million from 3,815 locations. While that was in line with pre-release tracking, it was behind the first movie in particular and underscores the challenges for films that rely on older consumers still worried about COVID, whose habits have changed in an era of the pandemic as studios introduce new releases at home as soon as three weeks via VOD premium.

certainly, Downton Abbey 2 It attracted a lot of interest from those 55 and older (48 percent) in a promising sign, but the number of people attending was not at the same levels as in 2019, when consumers over 55 represented 52 percent of the holiday audience. Opening weekend. As with the first movie, about 70 percent of new era The audience was female.

Abroad, well reviewed Downton Abbey 2 North earned $35 million.

The film, written by Fellowes, sees the Grantham family’s journey to southern France to uncover the mystery of the newly inherited Dowager Countess villa. There is also the matter of the film crew using the monastery to shoot a movie.

Returning members of the main cast and new additions include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggate, Michael Fox, Harry Haden Patton, Robert James Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie Macsheer, Tobbins Middleton, Leslie Nicole, Douglas Reith, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Natalie Bay and Dominic West.

Marvel and Disney’s superhero picture Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It had no problem staying on top of the chart in its third weekend with $31.6 million for a domestic gross of $342.1 million and $803.2 million worldwide to become the second film in the pandemic era after Spider-Man: There is no room for home ($1.8 billion).

Dr. Gharib 2 He achieved this feat after rejecting a pic of James Bond No time to die ($774.2 million), released late last year, and the latest superhero image Batman ($768.5 million).

family movies the wicked And Sonic the Hedgehog 2 It is followed by $6.1 million and $3.9 million, respectively.

the wicked Now $74.4 million domestically and $182.2 million worldwide, while Sonic 2 approaching $400 million after closing on Sunday with $181 million domestically and $375 worldwide (one movie that topped $400 million this weekend was Anonymous).

Popular horror movie A24 men It opened across the country in 2,212 theaters timed to show at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend. Directed by Alex Garland, the film ranked fifth with an estimated $3.3 million.

A24 Fellow title Everything everywhere at once Grossed $3.2 million to push the domestic film total to $52.3 million—the highest-grossing film of all time for an independent posthumous distributor. Uncut Gemstones ($50 million).