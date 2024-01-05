Draymond Green returns to Warriors facility amid suspension – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Draymond Green is close to returning.

The Warriors forward is expected to return to the team facility in the coming days and will begin playing again, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

Green will miss his 11th game on Thursday night when Golden State hosts the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. The 33-year-old was suspended after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during the Warriors' 119-116 loss on Dec. 12 at Footprint Center.

Wojnarowski added that there is There are still “ongoing” talks. On when Green will return from suspension, but his first game is “getting closer.”

Last week, Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that Green was participating in virtual meetings, which include Warriors, NBA and union officials, in order to “chart his progress” toward a full return to the team. He also reported, citing sources, that there was a “general belief” that Green's suspension would cover a range of 11 to 13 games – barring any setbacks.

Green was expected to receive counseling and work with the Warriors and the NBA during his suspension, and was “prepared to undergo the required process” to return to playing for the Warriors, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last month, citing league sources. .

A day after the Nurkic incident, the NBA announced it had suspended the four-time champion indefinitely in hopes that Green could right himself before he could return to the hardwood.

Before the suspension, Green averaged 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 15 games this season. The Warriors won 6-4 in Green's absence.

