November 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Drew McIntyre reportedly walked out of the ring after the main event of WWE Survivor Series

Drew McIntyre reportedly walked out of the ring after the main event of WWE Survivor Series

Roxanne Bacchus November 26, 2023 2 min read
WWE

The conclusion of WWE Survivor Series produced some of the most chaotic news in recent memory, with CM Punk’s controversial return in front of a raucous crowd in Chicago, ending a nearly decade-long absence from the company. After an entertaining main event in WarGames,

While many fans are thrilled to have Punk back, the man who was reportedly not in the best mood at the end of the night was Drew McIntyre. according to PWinsider, the former world champion exited the ring and backstage immediately after the main event before closing the door to his locker room and immediately leaving Allstate Arena wearing a hoodie. The report indicated that McIntyre’s frustration was loud and clear, leading to a lot of conversations after the incident, but there is no clear reason as to why he reacted this way, and his exit from the ring occurred before Punk’s big entrance.

Another performer who participated in the WarGames match who was visibly upset as Survivor Series went off the air was Seth Rollins, who was seen turning on Punk and being restrained by security and the WWE commentary duo of Corey Graves and Michael Cole in several videos captured by fans on social media. Social Media.

At this point, it is unknown whether or not Rollins is reacting to the storyline, as the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion has made his feelings for Punk known in public forums over the years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Doctor Who debuts a new theme song, a new TARDIS, and a new trailer as its first holiday special broadcast

November 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Fans are defending Dolly Parton for dressing up as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader

November 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Winners, live scores, reactions, and highlights from November 24

November 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Drew McIntyre reportedly walked out of the ring after the main event of WWE Survivor Series

November 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists have discovered a new species of dinosaur from footprints in Brazil

November 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Iowa State women’s basketball knocks off FGCU, and now gets a rematch at Kansas State

November 26, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Where to buy PS5 during Black Friday 2023

November 26, 2023 Len Houle