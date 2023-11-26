Drew McIntyre reportedly walked out of the ring after the main event of WWE Survivor Series

WWE

The conclusion of WWE Survivor Series produced some of the most chaotic news in recent memory, with CM Punk’s controversial return in front of a raucous crowd in Chicago, ending a nearly decade-long absence from the company. After an entertaining main event in WarGames,

While many fans are thrilled to have Punk back, the man who was reportedly not in the best mood at the end of the night was Drew McIntyre. according to PWinsider, the former world champion exited the ring and backstage immediately after the main event before closing the door to his locker room and immediately leaving Allstate Arena wearing a hoodie. The report indicated that McIntyre’s frustration was loud and clear, leading to a lot of conversations after the incident, but there is no clear reason as to why he reacted this way, and his exit from the ring occurred before Punk’s big entrance.

Another performer who participated in the WarGames match who was visibly upset as Survivor Series went off the air was Seth Rollins, who was seen turning on Punk and being restrained by security and the WWE commentary duo of Corey Graves and Michael Cole in several videos captured by fans on social media. Social Media.

At this point, it is unknown whether or not Rollins is reacting to the storyline, as the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion has made his feelings for Punk known in public forums over the years.