The writer who broke the news about Rihanna and ASAP Rocky retracts his first report

aAfter the exciting news about their alleged breakup ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Much controversy ensued. The rapper allegedly cheated on the R&B singer after she found out that he cheated on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. The initial rumors ignited after writer Luis Pisano wrote the entire story without support from any source. Over the next 24 hours, everyone broke up and one of the parties involved immediately came out to dismiss this as a blatant lie. Designer Amina Maadi He was the first to come out and state that the entire rumor was an evil lie designed to harm all parties directly involved.

Shortly thereafter, Page Six and TMZ came out with their own version of the story. TMZ claimed that they spoke to a source directly linked to ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, and they immediately said the entire story was “a million percent incorrect.” It didn’t take long for the person who first spread the rumors to get harassed by fans of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Luis Pisano needed to come up with a statement that could explain what he had taken but the damage was already done. Undoing this as a wirte would be nearly impossible, and no one else would ever believe another piece he publishes.

How did Luis Pisano respond?

This is what Pisano posted on his Twitter account: “Hi everyone, so I would like to address the situation. I made a stupid decision last night to tweet some information I received. I will not talk about sources, blame others for the discussion that started because at the end of the day, I made a decision Drafting this Tweet. I pressed send and put my name on it. So I would like to formally apologize to all parties I have been involved in through my actions and my unflattering tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions on my tweets and any harm I have caused. I have no excuse for that, I have been so wrapped up in Twitter Drama.