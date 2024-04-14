April 14, 2024

Dylan Larkin's goal in overtime lifts the Detroit Red Wings over the Maple Leafs, 5-4

Joy Love April 14, 2024 3 min read

TORONTO – The Detroit Red Wings' top line is here to keep their playoff chase alive.

Dylan Larkin scored 41 seconds into overtime to lead the Wings to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, giving the Wings an 87-point lead with two games remaining. The Wings (39-32-9) host the Canadiens on Monday and play at Montreal on Tuesday.

By the time the first half ended, the Wings were in a good position, with Alex DeBrincat scoring twice and one each from Simon Edvinsson and David Perron.

By the time the second half ended, the Wings were in tatters. Not just because they blew a three-goal lead as Nicholas Robertson, Auston Matthews and John Tavares scored on James Reimer's goal, but because of the two games of the afternoon. The Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers have both won to reach 87 points, and with their matchup on Tuesday, one is guaranteed to reach 89 points, and both hold the first tiebreaker over Detroit with 30 regulation wins each.

