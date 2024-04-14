The Masters 2024 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Scottie Scheffler in the lead ahead of Sunday's final round

Scottie Scheffler has a one-point lead going into Sunday at The Masters, with Collin Morikawa, Max Homme and Ludwig Aberg all eager to chase the green jacket at Augusta National.
It's shaping up to be a great final day of action, with the likes of Cam Davis and Nicolai Hoggard not completely out of the running either, despite needing a solid performance with no room for mistakes. Aberg in particular hopes to advance his case to be the first ever Masters winner, following his exploits in the Ryder Cup.
However, it is Scheffler, after a third-round 71 that put him seven under par, who leads the way and who will be the man to follow as he seeks his second Masters title.
Tiger Woods suffers an unwanted third-round Masters breakthrough
Woods insisted he was capable of competing for a 16th major title after playing 23 holes on Friday for a record 24th straight, but dropped to the 82-hole third round instead.
Woods followed a bogey on the fourth with a great birdie on the difficult fifth, but then bogeyed the sixth and ran a double bogey on the seventh.
The 15-time major champion also made a double bogey on the eighth for the first time in his career and dropped another shot on the ninth on the front nine of 42.
Carl MatchettApril 14, 2024 at 12:30
Masters match times: 4th round groups and schedule
We've reached the final day of the Masters, and world number one and current leader Scottie Scheffler will be paired with Collin Morikawa when they head out on Sunday night for one final round.
The American is looking for his second green jacket at Augusta National, after winning in 2022, and currently has a one-point lead over his partner on the final day. Max Homa has another shot at five-under before Sunday's match, while Swedish debutant Ludwig Aberg remains in fourth place.
Rory McIlroy was one of those to suffer disappointment heading into the weekend and was unable to put himself back among the contenders after one round on Saturday left him in the T21 bracket, while Tiger Woods made a record 24th straight cut in the tournament, only to struggle after… That's from a hot day yesterday, where I scored the 10th round.
Woods will be with amateur Neil Shipley in Sunday's final round, while Cameron Davis and Nicolai Hoggard will also be in attendance on the final day.
Carl MatchettApril 14, 2024 at 12:00
Scottie Scheffler leads by one shot in the final round of the Masters
Trying to win his second Masters title in three years, Schaeffler carded a third round of 71 to finish seven under par, a shot behind fellow American Collin Morikawa, whose 69 was one of only two under 70 scores on Saturday.
Max Homa is two shots behind the lead after a 73 that included 17 balls and one bogey, with Sweden's Ludwig Aberg another shot behind, the 24-year-old having only turned professional 10 months ago.
Both Aberg and Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Hojgaard have a chance to become the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win in their Masters debut, with Hojgaard briefly holding the lead after a hat-trick of birdies from the eighth.
But Hojgaard then bogeyed the next five holes and would start the final round five shots off the pace.
Carl MatchettApril 14, 2024 at 11:22
Masters 2024 prize money: How much does the winner get?
Jon Rahm is the defending champion and will try to become the fourth player to win two titles in a row.
Rory McIlroy resumes his quest to win his first Masters title and complete a challenging career, while world number one Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament as the favourite.
Scheffler was the 2022 Masters champion, joining an illustrious list of golf greats to have won the Green Jacket.
But the Masters has also produced its fair share of unexpected winners – who are guaranteed a lifetime entry into the tournament if they achieve victory.
Carl MatchettApril 14, 2024 at 11:10
