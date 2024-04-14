The Masters 2024 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates with Scottie Scheffler in the lead ahead of Sunday's final round

Rory McIlroy laments slow play on 'tough day' at Masters

Scottie Scheffler has a one-point lead going into Sunday at The Masters, with Collin Morikawa, Max Homme and Ludwig Aberg all eager to chase the green jacket at Augusta National.

It's shaping up to be a great final day of action, with the likes of Cam Davis and Nicolai Hoggard not completely out of the running either, despite needing a solid performance with no room for mistakes. Aberg in particular hopes to advance his case to be the first ever Masters winner, following his exploits in the Ryder Cup.

However, it is Scheffler, after a third-round 71 that put him seven under par, who leads the way and who will be the man to follow as he seeks his second Masters title.