Eagles-Chiefs game is the most-watched game of the 2023 NFL season, the biggest MNF draw in 27 years

A rematch of last season’s Super Bowl drew a large audience, with 29.02 million viewers tuning in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s what you need to know:

It was the most-watched game of the season across all networks and the most-watched “Monday Night Football” game in the ESPN era, which began in 2006.

It was also the largest audience for a Monday night regular season game since 31.45 million viewers watched the Dallas Cowboys defeat the Green Bay Packers in November 1996.

The Chiefs (7-3) and Eagles (9-1) are tied as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII along with the San Francisco 49ers (7-3), according to the latest BetMGM odds.

Why are numbers important?

“Monday Night Football” broadcaster Joe Buck said last week that the Eagles-Chiefs game was probably the biggest regular-season game he and partner Troy Aikman have set in their 22 years of calling NFL games together. The PAC Chiefs knew this would be the most-watched regular-season game on their schedule — at least based on paper — but that number exceeds everyone’s wildest expectations.

