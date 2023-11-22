Eagles-Chiefs MNF Super Bowl rematch tied by big numbers – NBC Sports Philadelphia

This was the one game everyone in Philadelphia had on their calendar the moment the 2023 NFL schedule was released.

Week 11. Monday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium. Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs.

You couldn’t have written a better script before the match either. Both the Eagles and Chiefs were coming off their bye weeks, their records had them sitting at the top of the league and two MVP-caliber quarterbacks were facing off against each other.

It was a recipe for success.

A rematch of last year’s Super Bowl? Yes. Possibly a preview of this year’s Super Bowl? Yes too.

And the way things look, this might not be such a bad thing for the NFL.

Shared by sports and business reporter Joe Pompliano, Monday night’s game averaged 28.9 million viewers. The audience also peaked at 31.2 million viewers. Not only was this the most watched game of the NFL season, it was also the highest-rated Monday Night Football game in 27 years (Packers at Cowboys in 1996).

It was an exciting movie to watch from start to finish. The 21-17 win was the Eagles’ first over the Chiefs in the Andy Reid era. It was also the first time Jason Kelce beat his younger brother Travis in the NFL. And while a win in November can’t erase the pain of a Super Bowl loss, this was certainly a game the Eagles wanted to have.

The Eagles also set up their highest-rated matchup of the season before Monday with a Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys. The game averaged 27.1 million viewers. Now, the top two spots belong to birds.

There’s no denying that. Everyone loves watching eagles…and the numbers prove it.