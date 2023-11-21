Yankees hire Brad Ausmus as bench coach for manager Aaron Boone

ESPN News Services1 minute read

NEW YORK — The Yankees have hired Brad Ausmus to replace Carlos Mendoza as manager Aaron Boone’s bench coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Ausmus managed Detroit from 2014-17 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, winning the AL Central 90-72 in his first season with the Tigers before Baltimore swept Detroit in the Division Series.

Ausmus spent 2022 as a bench coach for the Oakland Athletics for manager Bob Melvin.

Mendoza had been the Yankees’ bench coach for four seasons when he left on November 13 to manage the New York Mets. Ausmus becomes the third bench coach for Boone, who started with Josh Bard as bench coach in the 2018-19 season.

The Yankees went 82-80 this season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Ausmus, 54, began his professional career with the Yankees organization after New York selected him in the 48th round of the 1987 amateur draft. The Dartmouth graduate, who attended college while still in the minor leagues, was taken by Colorado in the expansion draft before the 1993 season. Ausmus was traded to San Diego and made his major league debut on July 28, 1993.

Ausmus hit .251 with 80 homers and 607 RBIs in 18 seasons for the Padres (1993-96), Detroit (1996, 1999-2000) and Houston (1997-98, 2001-08). He has a 386-422 record as a manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.