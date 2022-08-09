Planet Earth, a veteran planet known more for its skill than the speed and explosiveness of its youth, gave a vintage performance earlier this summer, completing its fastest spin ever. All the haters and skeptics who counted the earth out are now sobbing, totally crying.

On June 29, the Earth made a full turn in 1.59 milliseconds less than the league’s 24-hour average, an astonishing athletic feat witnessed by an estimated 7.97 billion viewers. This is a record for the fastest Earth rotation since they started tracking stats in 1955 With the advent of the first practical atomic clock. But as we all know, athletes are getting stronger and faster; At that time the land was competing with a group of plumbers and postal workers.

The world record was verified by Department of Earth Rotation Systems and International Referencesthe governing body for the passage of time itself, and First reported by Timeanddate, a go-to fan blog for time news, time scores, and time trade rumors. As Timeandate notes, June’s record performance didn’t come out of nowhere. Well, it came in the emptiness of space, but you know what I mean; Earth has enjoyed a career comeback of late. Although the Earth has generally been spinning more slowly since its rising year (about three milliseconds per day per century; thus the length of a day in the late Cretaceous was about 23 hours and 30 minutes), the past few seasons have seen the Earth rotate increasingly faster .

Elevations in the graph are due to the position of the Moon, which affects the Earth’s performance as a hand-picked bowler. Seasonal declines are due to changes in the atmosphere that increase or decrease clouds; Like many pitchers, the Earth decomposes in summer (Northern Hemisphere). planned by Timeanddate.com

The reasons for the Player of the Year return to Earth are unclear. Some attribute to a new training regimen; New off season diet. Still others expect a change in playing philosophy from Earth’s coach, Sun, more suited to Earth’s abilities. Earth has also been whispered about using the planetary growth hormone PGH, although it’s possible that these rumors have been planted by its closest competitors, Mars and Venus. “It’s definitely weird.” Professor Matt King, from the University of Tasmania, said:. “Something has obviously changed.”

Scientists, who are basically obsessed with the saber scale, have a number of theories, and one of the most popular is glacial equilibrium adaptation. In this scenario, climate change causes the ice caps to melt and thus reduce the weight on the Earth’s poles, allowing the Earth, which is wider than its height, to decompress into a shape a little closer to a sphere. Like a snowboarder pulling his arms, this will allow the ground to spin faster.

Another theory includes chandler and buble, It is the periodic wandering of the center of rotation. Over the past two years—perhaps driven by changes in ocean circulation—the oscillation has been at a historic low. The ground was more like a soccer ball thrown into a tight vortex than a wounded Peton Manningesk duck.

“Since changes in these two things can be linked to the movement of mass at the Earth’s surface, it’s probably not a bad guess that these things are somehow related,” said the king. “I don’t know if we’ve come very far along the lines of understanding what’s going on, but I dare say there’s probably something going on in the climate system or in the oceans.”

Whatever the reason or reasons, Earth’s performance lately has been so impressive that they are considering changing the rules of the sport. A few more years of less than 24 hour times and we’ll need the first ever “negative leap second” — skipping one second in International Atomic Time, Standard Universal Time, in order to bring it back into alignment with Earth’s rotation. Sure, Barry Bonds hit a bunch of fingers and set a bunch of records. But have we been forced to leap forward literally in time? Earth is the greatest thing you ever do.