Elden Ring has “several more things” on the way, and Miyazaki plans “more interesting games”

Good news, Elden Lords: Director Hidetaka Miyazaki wants you to know that there are “several more” on the way to Elden Ring…and he has “more exciting games than [Elden Ring]On his sleeve too.

In his acceptance speech for the 2022 Game Awards, during which Elden Ring was named the coveted Game of the Year award, Miyazaki said the win “really, really encourages” the team, and thanked George R.R. Martin for his “great legends of this game.”

Miyazaki said:

“We went through a lot of difficulties while developing this game, so I’m really comfortable as a director. And that might not be the right thing to say, you know, on the occasion of receiving a GOTY award, but I gave the thought of creating games even more exciting than this one.

“For the Elden Ring, we still have a lot of things we want to do, so getting this GOTY award really encourages us.

“Finally, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who played, enjoyed, and supported this title. We make the games we want to create and do the best we can because of you. Thank you very much.”

