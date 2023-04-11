Emmanuel Macron embarrasses US with his comments on Taiwan, White House forced to react – Liberation

John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, was questioned by the press on Monday, April 10, after the French president urged Europe not to be “followers” of the US or China.

De Gaulle is not a reluctant teammate. The White House was forced to speak on the evening of Monday, April 10, after Emmanuel Macron’s comments regarding France’s position on the Taiwan file and his official visit to Beijing were widely discussed in the United States. John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, said the U.S “Comfortable and [ont] Full confidence [leur] Excellent bilateral relationship with France and in that presidential relationship [Joe Biden] With President Macron”During a press conference.

“The French are really very involved in the Indo-Pacific region”Kirby added.

In an interview with the Economic Daily Echoes Published on Sunday, the day after an official visit to Beijing, Emmanuel Macron declined “Entering block-to-block logic”. The President also did not emphasize Europe “Be a Follower” America or China on the Taiwan issue. According to him, the countries of the old continent should not exist “slaves”, Rather a shape “Third Pole” Against the US and China.

The French president’s tumultuous reception in China was widely commented on in the American press, but not in a glowing way.

In an analytical essay, The The New York Times Emmanuel Macron is rated as “Known” U.S. efforts to limit the influence of the authoritarian regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Wall Street JournalIn its editorial staff editorial, it is described as “missed” French President’s Position on Taiwan