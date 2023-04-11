April 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Emmanuel Macron embarrasses US with his comments on Taiwan, White House forced to react – Liberation

Rusty Knowles April 11, 2023 2 min read
John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, was questioned by the press on Monday, April 10, after the French president urged Europe not to be “followers” of the US or China.

De Gaulle is not a reluctant teammate. The White House was forced to speak on the evening of Monday, April 10, after Emmanuel Macron’s comments regarding France’s position on the Taiwan file and his official visit to Beijing were widely discussed in the United States. John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, said the U.S “Comfortable and [ont] Full confidence [leur] Excellent bilateral relationship with France and in that presidential relationship [Joe Biden] With President Macron”During a press conference.

“The French are really very involved in the Indo-Pacific region”Kirby added.

In an interview with the Economic Daily Echoes Published on Sunday, the day after an official visit to Beijing, Emmanuel Macron declined “Entering block-to-block logic”. The President also did not emphasize Europe “Be a Follower” America or China on the Taiwan issue. According to him, the countries of the old continent should not exist “slaves”, Rather a shape “Third Pole” Against the US and China.

The French president’s tumultuous reception in China was widely commented on in the American press, but not in a glowing way.

In an analytical essay, The The New York Times Emmanuel Macron is rated as “Known” U.S. efforts to limit the influence of the authoritarian regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Wall Street JournalIn its editorial staff editorial, it is described as “missed” French President’s Position on Taiwan

See also  President Sebastian Kurz has announced his resignation following allegations of corruption

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Pentagon considers the threat to US national security “extremely serious”.

April 11, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

“Beijing’s threats should be taken seriously,” warns a China expert

April 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Live Ukraine war: kyiv will soon run out of ammunition, according to leaked US documents

April 10, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Russell Crowe’s exorcist group labeled Pope ‘unreliable patches’ by Vatican exorcist group

April 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The Earth’s core seems to be wrapped in an unexpected ancient structure: ScienceAlert

April 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Adam Duvall has been diagnosed with a broken wrist and will not require surgery

April 11, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Everything known about the official teasers so far

April 11, 2023 Len Houle