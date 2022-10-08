October 9, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Emmanuel Macron scolds Biden for warning of "Armageddon"

Emmanuel Macron scolds Biden for warning of “Armageddon”

Frank Tomlinson October 9, 2022 1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron scolded President Biden for this Invoking the possibility of nuclear “Armageddon” He said his American counterpart should choose his words carefully.

“We must speak wisely when commenting on such matters,” Macron told reporters at an EU summit in Prague on Friday.

He added, “I have always refused to engage in political fiction, especially … when talking about nuclear weapons.” “On this matter, we must be very careful.”

Biden made his comments about the possible end of the world during a Democratic fundraising event on Thursday

Vladimir Putin was not joking when he talked about Use of tactical nuclear weapons Or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden said. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.”

White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre Put the talk of Armageddon On Friday, instead, he began to blame Russia and Vladimir Putin – who has repeatedly raised the prospect of using his country’s nuclear arsenal.

Biden made the comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats at a fundraising event for Democrats.
AP Photo / Julio Cortez

“Russian talk about the use of nuclear weapons is irresponsible and there is no way to use them without unintended consequences,” said Jean-Pierre.

See also  What do you know if you want to see the coffin of the Queen in Edinburgh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

‘Malicious and targeted’ sabotage halts trains in northern Germany

October 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
1 min read

A fuel tank caught fire at a bridge in Crimea – Russia

October 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine

October 8, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Alan Moore says that fascination with superheroes is a precursor to fascism

October 9, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA’s Juno Gets Highest-Resolution View of the Mysterious Region of Icy Jupiter’s Moon Europa

October 9, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Games: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah in action

October 9, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Poll: Should you buy a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro?

October 9, 2022 Len Houle