Emmanuel Macron scolds Biden for warning of “Armageddon”

French President Emmanuel Macron scolded President Biden for this Invoking the possibility of nuclear “Armageddon” He said his American counterpart should choose his words carefully.
“We must speak wisely when commenting on such matters,” Macron told reporters at an EU summit in Prague on Friday.
He added, “I have always refused to engage in political fiction, especially … when talking about nuclear weapons.” “On this matter, we must be very careful.”
Biden made his comments about the possible end of the world during a Democratic fundraising event on Thursday
Vladimir Putin was not joking when he talked about Use of tactical nuclear weapons Or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden said. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.”
White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre Put the talk of Armageddon On Friday, instead, he began to blame Russia and Vladimir Putin – who has repeatedly raised the prospect of using his country’s nuclear arsenal.
“Russian talk about the use of nuclear weapons is irresponsible and there is no way to use them without unintended consequences,” said Jean-Pierre.
