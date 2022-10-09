IAEA says establishment of nuclear safety zone around Ukraine power plant is ‘urgent’

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant lost its capacity on Saturday.

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned Saturday that creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is an “absolute and urgent” after fighting between Ukraine and Russia left the plant losing its last remaining external power line.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said. He said in a press release.

The generators have enough power for 10 days, and Grossi said “efforts are underway to increase the stock of available fuel for diesel generators.”

“The resumption of the bombing that hit the plant’s only external power source is highly irresponsible,” Grossi said in the statement. “The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant must be protected.”

Fighting escalated in Zaporizhia over the past few days after Russia announced the boycott, as well Three more Ukrainian provinces, which is part of Russia on September 30. As claimed by Kyiv Russian forces ZNPP general manager kidnapped During the recent fighting in the area.

A constant source of strength Necessary to cool reactors and prevent a nuclear meltdown. The risk of a nuclear catastrophe has passed before Ukrainian forces are hesitant To fight in Zaporizhzhia.

Grossi announced that he would travel to Ukraine and Russia to speak with both President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Russian Federation about creating a Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone to prevent a “nuclear accident.”

Bombing around ZNPP, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, previously caused ruin To the outside of the buildings, energy is generated Disconnectand cause partial force close.

In August, Zelensky claimed that the Russian bombing near the ZNPP It could have caused a ‘radiation disaster’. After the facility lost power and had to switch to standby generators.