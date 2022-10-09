Russian raids kill 17 people after attack on Crimea bridge

Russia launched several missile attacks on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia on Sunday night, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, in an apparent retaliation for an explosion that destroyed a bridge in Crimea, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

The missile strikes caused a high-rise apartment building to partially collapse and destroyed windows in adjacent buildings. The attacks came hours after an explosion on Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Crimea with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s war effort.

In response to the Russian attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine “is in dire need of more modern air and missile defense systems” to protect its cities.

“Russia continues its missile terrorism against civilians in Zaporozhye,” Kuleba said. “I urge partners to speed up deliveries.”

City Council Secretary Anatoly Kortev said the missiles damaged at least 20 private homes and dozens of apartment buildings in Zaporizhia, in an area claimed by President Vladimir Putin by Russia.

Russian authorities have warned of reprisals after the attack on the $3.6 billion 12-mile Kerch Bridge, a symbol of Moscow’s claim to Crimea. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and it has become a popular destination for Russian tourists.

Other developments:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree tightening security measures on the Crimean Bridge and the energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia. Putin put Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, in charge of these efforts.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that General Sergei Surovkin in the Air Force, will now command all Russian forces in Ukraine. Surovkin, who was already in charge of forces in southern Ukraine, commanded Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing the bombing that destroyed most of Aleppo.

Nuclear Armageddon? Biden reports the highest risk since 1962

Mullen suggests Biden should calm the nuclear rhetoric

Retired Admiral Mike Mullen said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s warning last week that the threat of nuclear “Armageddon” was at its highest level since 1962 was “disturbing” but not counterproductive toward ending the war in Ukraine. Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: ABC’s “This Week” Biden’s warning was “at the top of the language ladder.”

“I think we need to step back from that a little bit and do everything we can to try to get to the table to resolve this,” Mullen said. “It has to come to an end and there are usually negotiations involved with that.”

Slovakia’s birthday gift to Putin: howitzer for Ukraine

Slovak Defense Minister Jaru Nad said Sunday that Bratislava has delivered two Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers to support Ukraine’s efforts to stop the Russian invasion. Its neighbor Ukraine has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, with previous donations that included a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters, and thousands of multiple rocket launchers.

A club noted that the latest offers were actually a gift to Putin, who turned 70 on Friday.

“On the occasion of his 70th birthday, we gave another gift to the aggressor Putin. Two more new Zuzana2 defenders (and more to come),” a club wrote on Twitter.

